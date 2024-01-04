Kei cars for Europe?

A regulated and financially supported kei style market for Europe could stimulate demand for small affordable cars which OEMs are struggling to develop quickly, writes Ian Henry

In an intriguing move at the start of December, Luca de Meo, Chief Executive of Renault and current president of European trade body ACEA, called on European authorities to adjust market regulations to create a European version of the Japanese kei car segment. Kei (or keijidosha to give it its full name) means light automobile and refers to cars which have a maximum width of 1.48m, a maximum length of 3.4m, a maximum engine size of 660cc and 47kW maximum power. The segment was created in 1949 to give as many Japanese people as possible an affordable means of personal transport as the country rebuilt after the Second World War. If judged by its longevity, this policy appears to have been a success as the kei  segment accounts for 35-40% of the market.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here