JLR’s halo strategy sends its prices higher and higher

The detailed contours of JLR’s Reimagine strategy are now clear: the production volume required for financial breakeven has been reduced from 660,000 in 2019 to 300,000 in 2024; the model range is being pruned; and three new platforms will underpin a new range of electric and electrified vehicles. JLR vehicles will be sold under the “House of Brands” approach in which Range Rover, Defender and Discovery are planned to be stand-alone brands, alongside Jaguar

One of the last aspects of its new strategy is the decision to significantly increase the sale of special edition, ie very expensive, models. The new halo strategy aims to quadruple the number of special edition models sold by 2026, the most expensive of which would cost £2.5m (US$3.2m) for a coach-built vehicle and up to £1.5m each for an armour-plated Range Rover. However, such vehicles would be very much the exception, with Jaguar setting the upper limit for its new special editions at about £350,000.