Japanese automakers make US$7bn push for battery production

After a slow start, the pace of electrification in Japan may be picking up speed. On 5 September 2025 it was reported by the Nikkei that several of Japan’s largest automotive brands—Toyota, Nissan, Subaru, and Mazda—will join together for a roughly JP¥950bn (US$7bn) push to boost the country’s electric vehicle (EV) battery production. Toyota and Nissan are expected to invest JP¥250bn and JP¥150bn, respectively, while Panasonic will invest an additional JP¥550bn through a partnership with Subaru and Mazda.
