Jaguar Land Rover to transform self-driving tech with Nvidia

In Q4 2022, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) began a global recruitment drive to draw talent from the tech sector. Although the company stated that available roles would include specialists in autonomous driving, artificial intelligence (AI), and electrification, its plans’ specifics were unclear. In February 2023, the automaker finally announced that it would be opening three new tech hubs—in Germany, Italy, and Spain—as part of a partnership with multinational tech company Nvidia.

The focus for these new hubs will be to develop JLR’s future autonomous vehicle (AV) offerings, which will feature software designed in collaboration with Nvidia. Jörg Schlinkheider, Chief Engineer of Assisted and Automated Driving at JLR, informs Automotive World about the AV features currently in development, its customer strategy, and the importance of securing the automotive tech talent pool.