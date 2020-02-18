Isuzu targets scale and expertise through tie-ups

The Japanese manufacturer’s recent tie-ups with Honda and Volvo Group's UD Trucks show a modern truck maker preparing for industry transformation. By Xavier Boucherat

   February 18, 2020

December 2019 saw Isuzu announce a strategic partnership with Volvo Trucks, which it hopes will “create a stronger, combined heavy-duty trucks business in Japan and across international markets,” according to a statement from Volvo. Isuzu will acquire the Swedish manufacturer’s Japanese brand UD Trucks for Y250bn (US$2.2bn). In addition, the pair will form a technology partnership, leveraging complementary areas of expertise. Isuzu hopes to create a larger volume base to support costly future technology investments….

