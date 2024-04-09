Is this the new standard for AI vehicle inspection?

AI and computer vision propel vehicle inspection technology into a new era. By Megan Lampinen

Vehicles are inspected for quality at numerous points in their journey from the factory floor to the dealership showroom. Within rental fleets they face additional inspections before and after use by every customer. In commercial fleets they may undergo inspection before heading out on their daily rounds. These inspections can be considerably time consuming and require dedicated, skilled manpower.

A handful of companies are exploring various ways to introduce automation into the inspection process, slashing the amount of time required, improving the accuracy of damage detection and yielding considerable financial savings. "Automated inspection of vehicles enabled by advanced computer vision and artificial intelligence (AI) is in its first innings, but will completely transform the auto industry,” commented Lior Prosor, partner at New York-based venture capital firm Hanaco VC.

Spotlight on UVeye

In 2023 Hanaco invested in Israeli inspection tech start-up UVeye.

