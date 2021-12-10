Is range-extension the key to cracking electric trucks?

The automotive sector is under pressure to clean up its carbon footprint and tremendous technological advances have been emerging in this quest. However, despite developments in battery and fuel cell technology, transportation is one of the few sectors in which CO2 output continues to rise on a global level, inching up 1.9% a year since 2000 before slowing to 0.5% in 2019. Road vehicles account for nearly three-quarters of transport CO2 emissions. This category covers everything from passenger cars to heavy trucks, but the latter has a particularly important role to play.