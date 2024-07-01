Is Geneva the bellwether for auto shows?

Motor shows have played an important role across the world’s automotive markets for more than a century. They represent a platform from which automakers can display their latest products—and increasingly services—to members of the media as well as potential business partners and consumers. But not all shows are created equal, and some have been struggling to attract exhibitors and attendees. In late May 2024, the organisers of the Geneva International Motor Show (GIMS) announced that after a 120-year run, the show would not be returning to the event calendar.