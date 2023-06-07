Is extreme fast charging the solution to range anxiety?

Ever since electric vehicles (EVs) began entering the mainstream, range anxiety has been a prevalent consumer concern. In 2019, a survey by Volvo Cars revealed that 65% of customers worried about this issue after purchase, although this dissipated “after a few months”.

Four years later, the average range of a battery EV has only risen 5% (336 km to 352 km, according to Statista and EV Database). Capgemini believes the issue will shrink as consumers become gradually more familiar with the new ownership paradigm. Meanwhile, Doron Myersdorf, Chief Executive of lithium-ion battery developer StoreDot, tells Automotive World that a mindset shift is underway. “Range anxiety has morphed into charging anxiety: customers aren’t worried if the car has enough range, but rather if enough chargers will be available en route to their destination.”