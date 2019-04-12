Is blockchain the new linchpin of the automotive supply chain?

In an increasingly competitive world, blockchain solutions can give automotive supply chains, and thus the automakers, a critical edge, writes John Monarch

   April 12, 2019

Talk about vehicles and blocks and most people might think engine blocks. Considered the heart, or linchpin, of the motor vehicle, blocks have been a fundamental part of automotive technology since the 1930s.

More recently, however, people have been talking differently about blocks—in the context of blockchain, to be precise. This data-sharing technology is garnering immense interest in a variety of sectors. But what does it have to do with the automotive sector?…

