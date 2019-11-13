Interview: Håkan Agnevall, President, Volvo Buses

As the automotive industry harnesses increasingly connected, clean and automated technology, the pressure is on for public transport to keep pace. Buses are at the very heart of this evolving mobility ecosystem, and developments are moving quickly. At Volvo Buses, future-proofing means investments in electrification, connectivity and autonomous driving. That covers everything from computer-assisted steering to buses that can park themselves or run through the depot wash without the driver. It also means silent, zero-emission vehicles that can take passengers ever closer to their final destination and open up new opportunities for urban planning.

Guiding the company’s strategy is Håkan Agnevall, who recently shared insights into how Volvo Buses is responding to the megatrends of connectivity, electrification, autonomous driving and alternative mobility options….