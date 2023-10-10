Inside Stellantis’ multi-brand manufacturing strategy

Stellantis is steadily making manufacturing sense out of its multiple brands, in Europe at least. With Peugeot, Citroen, DS, Opel/Vauxhall, Fiat, Alfa Romeo and Lancia, plus contract van manufacturing for Toyota, achieving manufacturing and platform economies of scale is a complex business. Throw in production of Jeeps and Maseratis in Italy and the challenges are evident. Having moved production of much of its line-up around Europe, sometimes at a model change, sometimes in mid-cycle, Stellantis’ plans are now becoming clear.