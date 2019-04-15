In the club: dealers explore potentially lucrative role in car sharing

Drivers in urban environments are falling out of love with vehicle ownership. The cost of servicing charges, insurance, road tax and fuel account for a large chunk of most people’s monthly wage, and that does not even include the cost of the vehicle itself. Though vehicle ownership will not disappear overnight, new vehicle registrations are falling rapidly. A 2017 report by transportation disruption expert Tony Seba predicted that personal vehicle ownership in the USA would fall by up to 80% by 2030—a huge claim to lay on one of the world’s most car-centric nations. As more people flock to already crowded cities over the coming decades, alternative mobility options will increase in popularity as expensive car ownership becomes less convenient.

…