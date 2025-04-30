Hyundai and Plus supercharge hydrogen freight with autonomy

Autonomous trucking developments suggest a driverless freight future could be closer than many realise. Technology developers like Aurora, Torq and Plus are working closely with truckmakers and logistics providers, counting such big names as Daimler Truck, Traton Group, Scania, Hyundai, and Amazon among their partners. Driver-out operations not only tackle the driver shortage but also promise tremendous cost savings for operators and improved road safety. But could self-driving also support the evolution of a hydrogen-powered freight network?

The perfect combination?

It may not seem an obvious connection, but it’s precisely what Hyundai and Plus are suggesting.