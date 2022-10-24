How will electrification and automation alter car interiors?

CASE (connected, autonomous, shared, and electric) trends in modern automotive have the potential to transform how people relate to cars in a new era . At the conceptual crossroads between the novelty and eventual ubiquity of these technologies, now is the perfect time to reconsider long-standing traditions in car design.

Electric powertrains are making the traditional ‘three box’ construction technically obsolete, even if meeting customer expectations might tame extreme makeovers in the short-term. But what about car interiors?