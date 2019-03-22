How the 2028 Olympic Games is helping LA prepare for an electric future

In less than ten years’ time, the world’s focus will be on Los Angeles as the Olympic Games return to the city for the first time since 1984. However, on the day of the opening ceremony, Los Angeles could look much different from today. For a city which frequently ranks amongst the most polluted in the US, a partnership within Los Angeles is hoping to transform its current internal combustion engine (ICE) clogged streets into a cleaner and more efficient alternative….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per M:bility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per M:bility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per M:bility conference