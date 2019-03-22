How the 2028 Olympic Games is helping LA prepare for an electric future

In less than ten years’ time, the world’s focus will be on Los Angeles as the Olympic Games return to the city for the first time since 1984. However, on the day of the opening ceremony, Los Angeles could look much different from today. For a city which frequently ranks amongst the most polluted in the US, a partnership within Los Angeles is hoping to transform its current internal combustion engine (ICE) clogged streets into a cleaner and more efficient alternative….