Harman on how to future-proof the connected car

Pre-development and validation underpin success in an AI- and software-driven future. By Megan Lampinen

The automotive industry is undergoing a radical transformation shaped by advances in software, connectivity, and artificial intelligence (AI). The pace of change is arguably unprecedented, and future-proofing has never been more challenging or important. “Vehicle design should be able to accommodate the changing demands of time and consumers,” says Suman Sehra, Global Vice President of Automotive Connectivity Portfolio Management at Harman.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung, Harman has evolved from its roots in audio expertise and today helps to shape connected car technology and digital transformation. A big part of its current focus within this space is creating automotive solutions that can evolve rapidly. “The idea of future-proofing is that both the hardware and software systems are designed to be upgraded; we want to adapt without having to replace the entire infrastructure,” he tells Automotive World.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/harman-on-how-to-future-proof-the-connected-car/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here