Harman on how to future-proof the connected car

The automotive industry is undergoing a radical transformation shaped by advances in software, connectivity, and artificial intelligence (AI). The pace of change is arguably unprecedented, and future-proofing has never been more challenging or important. “Vehicle design should be able to accommodate the changing demands of time and consumers,” says Suman Sehra, Global Vice President of Automotive Connectivity Portfolio Management at Harman.

A wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung, Harman has evolved from its roots in audio expertise and today helps to shape connected car technology and digital transformation. A big part of its current focus within this space is creating automotive solutions that can evolve rapidly. “The idea of future-proofing is that both the hardware and software systems are designed to be upgraded; we want to adapt without having to replace the entire infrastructure,” he tells Automotive World.