GM’s shareholder meeting sends mixed messages on EVs

While GM CEO Mary Barra emphasised the company’s dedication to EVs, its strategy for growth and profitability are uncertain, writes Will Girling

Much like fellow ‘Big Three’ US automaker Ford, General Motors has reckoned with significant losses from its electric vehicle (EV) activities to date. Although these have narrowed—from US$3.3bn in 2022 to US$2.5bn in 2023—Chief Executive Mary Barra emphasised during GM’s 2024 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (AMS) that growing EVs “profitably” would be one of the company’s ongoing commitments.

How GM proceeds with its EV business is clearly front and centre for shareholders themselves: four of the seven proposals announced during the 4 June event concerned EVs in some way. Three requested specific reports on aspects of the supply chain (child labour, deep-sea mined minerals, and sustainability risk), while one even called for EV-related targets to be eliminated from executive incentive compensation programmes.

All four were ultimately voted against, with the latter receiving only 1% shareholder support. EVs remain an important pillar of GM’s future strategy, but no longer to the exclusion of internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Barra framed maintaining ICE, particularly the decision to scrap its elimination from the Cadillac brand by 2030, as staying “customer focused during the transition”. But do the company’s actions bear this out?

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here