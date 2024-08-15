GM software problems re-emerge with Lyriq brake fault

General Motors is conducting a recall of nearly all its Cadillac Lyriq electric SUVs due to a software glitch in the electronic braking system. The recall covers 21,469 units across the 2023 and 2024 models, all of which use four-wheel drive. This amounts to roughly 95% of all Lyriq SUVs sold in the US following its 2022 debut. Fewer than 500 of the recalled vehicles are 2023 models. While GM estimates that only 1% of these vehicles actually have the defect, all potentially affected vehicles will require a software update.