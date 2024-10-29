GM Q3: resilient results and a forecast upgrade

Following earnings beats in Q1 and Q2 2024, GM’s Q3 results not only outperformed consensus forecasts again, but were again accompanied by an upward adjustment of its full-year forecast. The market’s response was to mark the shares up by 8% on results day to a two-and-a-half-year peak as GM’s performance was particularly well received against the background increasing industry gloom and profit warnings at several rivals.
GM % change, Q3 2024 -v- yr ago
Q3 group revenue rose by 10.5% to a record US$48.76bn as consolidated wholesales rose by 5.3% to 1,033,000 units (please note the table below shows an 8.8% fall in retail sales, including the contribution by non-consolidated JVs in China).
Reported group operating profit was 21% higher at US$3.65bn. The reported figure included net non-recurring charges of US$417m, the major ones being US$190m for restructuring in North America and US$150m for restructuring of the Buick dealer network. In Q3 2024 net non-recurring charges amounted to US$123m.
GM operating margin (%)
On a recurring basis the company reported Q3 Ebit of US$4.11bn, up 15.5%. The net increase of US$551m reflected the following:
- US$1.0bn—price;
- US$0.9bn—volume increase in GMNA, partly offset by a small drop in GMI;
- US$(0.2)bn—net cost increases;
- US$(0.6)bn—adverse mix;
- US$(0.5)bn—other.
Sticking with the recurring figures, the company reported a 14.3% rise in GMNA’s Ebit to US$4.0bn but the division’s Ebit margin dipped to 9.7% from 9.8% in Q3 2023.
GMI’s recurring Ebit fell to just above breakeven from US$0.4bn, due to a negative contribution by the non-consolidated Chinese joint ventures. If the Chinese operations are excluded, GMI’s recurring Ebit margin improved to 5.1% from 3.8%.
GM Financial’s contribution to recurring earnings before tax fell by 7.3% to US$687m and the loss at Cruise improved to US$(383)m from US$(732)m due to the operation’s reduced activity.
|GM
|Unit
|9Mo-24
|Q3-24
|H1-24
|Q2-24
|Q1-24
|Group
|Data
|%
|Data
|%
|Data
|%
|Data
|%
|Data
|%
|Revenue
|$ mil
|139,740
|8.4
|48,757
|10.5
|90,983
|7.4
|47,969
|7.2
|43,014
|7.6
|Op. profit
|$ mil
|11,262
|34.4
|3,651
|21.2
|7,611
|41.8
|3,873
|38.9
|3,738
|45.0
|Pre-tax profit
|$ mil
|11,075
|19.5
|3,717
|7.3
|7,358
|26.8
|3,643
|20.3
|3,715
|33.9
|Net profit
|$ mil
|8,838
|12.6
|3,008
|0.5
|5,830
|20.1
|2,877
|14.8
|2,953
|25.9
|Employees
|000’s
|164
|0.0
|164
|0.0
|165
|0.0
|165
|0.0
|163
|(1.8)
|Unit sales
|000’s
|4,257
|(7.2)
|1,477
|(8.8)
|2,780
|(6.3)
|1,432
|(9.5)
|1,348
|(2.6)
|GMNA
|000’s
|2,326
|0.8
|790
|(0.8)
|1,536
|1.6
|827
|2.7
|709
|0.3
|GME
|000’s
|2
|0.0
|1
|0.0
|1
|0.0
|1
|0.0
|0
|–
|GMSA
|000’s
|305.0
|(8.4)
|110
|(8.3)
|195
|(8.5)
|111
|2.8
|84
|(20.0)
|GMIO
|000’s
|1,624
|(16.5)
|576
|(18.1)
|1,048
|(15.6)
|493
|(26.3)
|555
|(3.0)
|Per unit
|Revenue
|$
|32,826
|16.8
|33,011
|21.2
|32,728
|14.6
|33,498
|18.5
|31,909
|10.4
|Op. profit
|$
|2,646
|44.8
|2,472
|32.9
|2,738
|51.4
|2,705
|53.5
|2,773
|48.9
|Pre-tax profit
|$
|2,602
|28.8
|2,517
|17.7
|2,647
|35.3
|2,544
|33.0
|2,756
|37.4
|Net profit
|$
|2,076
|21.4
|2,037
|10.2
|2,097
|28.2
|2,009
|26.9
|2,191
|29.2
|Per employee
|Revenue
|$
|852,073
|8.4
|297,299
|10.5
|551,412
|7.4
|290,721
|7.2
|263,890
|9.6
|Op. profit
|$
|68,671
|34.4
|22,262
|21.2
|46,127
|41.8
|23,473
|38.9
|22,933
|47.7
|Pre-tax profit
|$
|67,530
|19.5
|22,665
|7.3
|44,594
|26.8
|22,079
|20.3
|22,791
|36.3
|Net profit
|$
|53,890
|12.6
|18,341
|0.5
|35,333
|20.1
|17,436
|14.8
|18,117
|28.2
|Sales
|units
|26.0
|(7.2)
|9.0
|(8.8)
|16.8
|(6.3)
|8.7
|(9.5)
|8.3
|(0.8)
|Return on revenue
|Op. profit
|%
|8.1
|1.6
|7.5
|0.7
|8.4
|2.0
|8.1
|1.8
|8.7
|2.2
|Pre-tax profit
|%
|7.9
|0.7
|7.6
|(0.2)
|8.1
|1.2
|7.6
|0.8
|8.6
|1.7
|Net profit
|%
|6.3
|0.2
|6.2
|(0.6)
|6.4
|0.7
|6.0
|0.4
|6.9
|1.0
|Revenue by div.
|GMNA
|$ mil
|117,981
|11.1
|41,157
|14.0
|76,824
|9.6
|40,725
|9.4
|36,099
|9.8
|GMI
|$ mil
|9,897
|(17.6)
|3,517
|(18.8)
|6,380
|(16.9)
|3,298
|(16.6)
|3,082
|(17.3)
|Auto Intra-Co
|$ mil
|131
|62
|69
|37
|32
|Auto total
|$ mil
|128,009
|8.1
|44,736
|10.5
|83,273
|6.9
|44,060
|6.8
|39,213
|7.0
|Financial svcs
|$ mil
|11,760
|12.2
|4,031
|10.7
|7,729
|13.0
|3,918
|12.0
|3,811
|14.0
|Other
|$ mil
|(29)
|(10)
|(19)
|(9)
|(10)
Outlook
GM began the year forecasting recurring Ebit of US$12-14bn for 2024. At the time of announcing its results for:
- Q1, it raised this to US$12.5-14.5bn;
- Q2, it raised the range again to US$13-15bn;
- Q3, it narrowed the range further to $US14-15bn.
Looking ahead to 2025, in CEO Mary Barra’s letter to shareholders, she said recurring Ebit is expected to be in a similar range to the forecast 2024 result. The letter mentioned four drivers: progress on EV profitability, along with rising sales and market share growth; a wide range of redesigned SUVs that are more profitable than the outgoing models; overall cost discipline and focus on capital efficiency; and improved performance in China.