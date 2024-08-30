GM faces class action lawsuit over faulty transmissions

GM is facing more legal trouble in the US. On 29 August 2024, the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals ordered the automaker to face a single class action lawsuit that claims it violated the laws of 26 US states by knowingly selling around 800,000 vehicles (including cars, pick-ups and SUVs) with faulty transmissions instead of a series of smaller lawsuits distributed across the states. The vehicles in question were manufactured between 2015 and 2019.
