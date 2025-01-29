GM considers plays to “minimise impact” of Trump tariffs

General Motors’ Q4 2024 and full-year 2025 guidance report, published on 28 January, should have been a moment of victory. Growth in the company’s electric vehicle (EV) and internal combustion engine (ICE) businesses scored revenues of US$47.7bn for the final quarter, up 11% from the previous year. Its forecast of between US$11.2bn and US$12.5bn net income for 2025 also beat Wall Street estimates. Nevertheless, GM’s stock fell 8%, according to CNBC.