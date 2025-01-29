GM considers plays to “minimise impact” of Trump tariffs

In GM’s Q4 2024 earnings call, CEO Mary Barra stated that “multiple scenarios” for tariff-related trade disruption were under discussion. By Will Girling

General Motors’ Q4 2024 and full-year 2025 guidance report, published on 28 January, should have been a moment of victory. Growth in the company’s electric vehicle (EV) and internal combustion engine (ICE) businesses scored revenues of US$47.7bn for the final quarter, up 11% from the previous year. Its forecast of between US$11.2bn and US$12.5bn net income for 2025 also beat Wall Street estimates. Nevertheless, GM’s stock fell 8%, according to CNBC.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

https://www.automotiveworld.com/articles/gm-considers-plays-to-minimise-impact-of-trump-tariffs/

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here