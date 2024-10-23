GM beats Q3 expectations, but challenges still lie ahead

General Motors released its Q3 2024 results on 22 October 2024. Overall, the company’s financial performance was positive: revenue for the quarter was US$48.8bn (+10.5% year-on-year), its full-year EBIT was increased from US$13bn-14bn to US$14bn-15bn, and earnings per share stood at US$2.96. GM managed to beat both Wall Street’s revenue forecast (US$44.6bn) and analysts’ share price expectations (US$2.43), according to Reuters.
