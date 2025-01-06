Geely: setting new EV standards requires holistic design

Geely explains the importance of innovating core electric vehicle components within a cohesively designed and globally viable product. By Will Girling

While few automotive commentators would deny the industry’s future belongs to electric vehicles (EVs), encouraging uptake is proving difficult in some markets. Outside of concerns regarding charging infrastructure, customers are waiting for the economics and experience of purchasing and maintaining an EV to match internal combustion engine (ICE) models.

In terms of design, this requires automakers to balance performance, high-tech features, and comfort with an accessible price tag. Many are taking up that challenge: at the 2024 Paris Motor Show, brands like Renault and Stellantis spotlighted models priced less than €25,000 (US$27,140). However, they are inevitably playing catch up with Chinese OEMs, which are disrupting the global market with affordable but advanced EVs.

In September 2024, Geely announced that the EX5—the export name of its all-electric Galaxy E5 SUV, priced at CN¥112,800-148,800 (US$15,850-20,910)—would set “new electrification standards” when released globally. Automotive World spoke with Jingping Jiang, Product Manager of Geely EX5 and the Geely International EV Line-up, to learn what key tech innovations help the automaker deliver on that mission.

Innovating the fundamentals

At the heart of Geely’s new electric product strategy is the Global Intelligent Electric Architecture (GEA) architecture. First revealed in April 2024, the automaker dubs it the world’s first “four-in-one” platform of its kind—combining hardware, systems, artificial intelligence, and an emphasis on flexibility. It is the latter, stated Jiang, that establishes and enhances the company’s ability to design and produce new energy vehicles. GEA can accommodate pure electric, hybrid, range extender, and e-fuel powertrains.

Multi-energy strategies are emerging from other OEMs like Stellantis, which is trying to balance establishing EV portfolios with market reluctance to adopt them. For Geely, it’s important to offer a range of options, but this isn’t getting in the way of EV innovation. Jiang noted that GEA enables Geely to tackle several common pain points with electric systems. “For example, it’s an expert in heat management, resulting in reduced electricity consumption and higher driving range in cold weather.”

According to AlixPartners’ 2024 International EV Consumer-Sentiment Survey, many Western markets are still focused on the “nuts and bolts” of electrification. Unlike customers in China, who view EVs as the “natural” mobility choice and find value in exciting features, those in Europe and the US continue to crave an ownership experience comparable to ICE. This generally comes down to range and charging capabilities.

Any EV, Jiang added, cannot ignore the fundamentals—battery, electric motor (e-motor), and electrical control system—and Geely gave these particular prominence in the EX5. Its short blade, lithium-iron-phosphate battery has an energy density of 192Wh/kg. Depending on the spec (49.5kWh or 60kWh), this can deliver 440-530km of range. Meanwhile, its intelligent electric drive condenses 11 components into a single 80kg unit. “It’s one of EX5’s most advanced components,” he explained. “By providing higher energy efficiency, the EX5’s max power is 160kW, equivalent to the power of a two-litre ICE. It also helps the EX5 achieve higher charging efficiency: 30% to 80% in only 20 minutes.”

Materials, design, and lightweighting

Outside of core power and drivetrain technology, Jiang highlighted the importance of material choice to the EX5’s overall performance, particularly in the larger SUV category. “For example, to improve the fast-charging performance, the short blade battery uses long, thin carbon nanotubes to create a ‘highway’ for ion transmission, as well as additives to improve film permeability and make it easier for lithium ions to travel between electrodes.” To reinforce the battery’s safety, it is protected by a patented grid frame design, energy-absorbing cavity, three-layer sandwich bottom guard plate, and more.

Every aspect of the design must come together to create a global product customers will find appealing. Through exterior innovations like streamlined body panels, a flat chassis and hidden handles, the EX5’s drag coefficient is 0.269cd, noticeably lower than segment competitors like the Hyundai Ioniq 5 (0.288cd) “A low drag coefficient not only contributes to the long range but also enhances the driving experience by decreasing noise and vibration,” Jiang added.

Notably, the EX5 has a worse drag coefficient than the older Tesla Model Y (0.230cd) but can still achieve the same range from batteries 20-34% smaller. This is partially due to Geely’s prioritisation of lightweighting and power efficiency. In addition to a condensed e-drive, the EX5 is the automaker’s first model to adopt its third-generation electrical and electronic architecture (GEEA 3.0). This facilitates cell-to-body integration and streamlined modules, control centres, and wiring. Jiang noted that these factors, combined with energy saved through the vehicle’s intelligent heat management system, result in a highly efficient system. “The EX5’s electricity consumption per 100km can go as low as 11.9kWh.” For comparison, the Model Y consumes 17.3kWh/100km.

Bringing everything together

Jiang emphasised that losing sight of safety in the pursuit of innovation should never be an option. “The EX5’s short blade battery has gone through tough tests to ensure safety, like seawater corrosion immersion, extreme cold, high-frequency pack bottom scraping, 26-ton overweight rolling, single-pack side collision, fire roasting, and more.” This degree of testing is imperative at a time when EV battery fires continue to make headlines and cause scepticism among both consumers and local authorities.

We will make sure our vehicles can prove their performance under extreme conditions and on local roads

Indeed, awareness of the specific needs, requirements and concerns of individual markets is an invaluable R&D tool. Jiang believes that Geely’s ability to design, produce, and test EVs on a global scale gives it a significant competitive advantage. The automaker has five global R&D centres: two in China (Hangzhou and Ningbo) and one each in Sweden (Gothenburg), the UK (Coventry) and Germany (Frankfurt), as well as four global design studios in Shanghai, Gothenburg, Milan, and Coventry. “We aim to build 16 global testing centres in total. By doing so, we will make sure our vehicles can prove their performance under extreme conditions and on local roads,” he said. The EX5 currently complies with regulatory requirements in 89 countries.

Geely will first introduce the EX5 to Norway, a common entry-point for Chinese OEMs since it is Europe’s leading EV market—battery EVs captured 91.5% of vehicle sales in April 2024, according to the Norwegian Road Federation (OFV). The company will then target other promising e-mobility markets like Thailand and Indonesia. Prices for these markets have not yet been confirmed.

While the EX5’s full roll-out roadmap isn’t yet available, it is becoming clear that a successful EV will not result from focusing on one component in isolation. The powertrain, drivetrain, materials used, and overall design must unify in a cohesive and globally viable product. It will be the automakers with the resources and market experience to bring these elements together that ultimately succeed.