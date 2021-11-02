Future mobility ‘the cornerstone’ to creating smart cities

Cities worldwide are working to improve sustainability and liveability as they position for a better future. Every year, various stakeholders conduct indexes and rankings of what they perceive to be the leading urban centres. Last year saw Oliver Wyman’s Urban Mobility Readiness Index, which aimed to assess the quality of the business positioning of cities to take advantage of new mobility trends. Then there are the ABI Research Smart City Ranking and the WSP’s Top 10 Cities in Future Mobility Technology.

One of the latest such pieces of analysis, the Cities of the Future Index, highlights those global cities setting the pace when it comes to embracing technological advancements to improve liveability. “As mobility innovators we recognise the impact that new technologies have on societies, and how they can help to create sustainable and forward-thinking urban areas,” says Peter O’Driscoll, Managing Director at RingGo, whose parent company EasyPark put together the Cities of the Future Index.