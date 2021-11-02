Future mobility ‘the cornerstone’ to creating smart cities

Megan Lampinen takes a deep dive into EasyPark’s Cities of the Future Index

Cities worldwide are working to improve sustainability and liveability as they position for a better future. Every year, various stakeholders conduct indexes and rankings of what they perceive to be the leading urban centres. Last year saw Oliver Wyman’s Urban Mobility Readiness Index, which aimed to assess the quality of the business positioning of cities to take advantage of new mobility trends. Then there are the ABI Research Smart City Ranking and the WSP’s Top 10 Cities in Future Mobility Technology.

One of the latest such pieces of analysis, the Cities of the Future Index, highlights those global cities setting the pace when it comes to embracing technological advancements to improve liveability. “As mobility innovators we recognise the impact that new technologies have on societies, and how they can help to create sustainable and forward-thinking urban areas,” says Peter O’Driscoll, Managing Director at RingGo, whose parent company EasyPark put together the Cities of the Future Index.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Monthly Online Magazine
£195
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine, our must-read monthly online publication
Download a free sample
Subscribe
Most Popular
Mag + Articles + Special Reports
£495
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Access to Automotive World Magazine plus all articles and more than 40 special reports per year
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Single-User License
£2,250
1 user
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Team License
£3,950
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription (Annual rebill)
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
All Content
Company-Wide License

Contact us for pricing

Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Free tickets to Automotive World events
Unlimited online access to all content, including Automotive World magazine, articles, special reports, data and research
Check out our editorial calendar Contact Us
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here