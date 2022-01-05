COVID brings ‘lasting change’ to last-mile deliveries

The pandemic brought a boom in online shopping and with it a surge in last-mile deliveries. At the same time, consumer expectations changed: next-day and even same-day delivery became the norm, pressuring dispatchers and drivers to make the most of their time and assets.

With social distancing quickly becoming the new standard, the process of handing over goods became contactless. However, goods cannot simply be dumped at the door before moving on to the next job; drivers have had to adopt new working practices to ensure parcels are received and documented. And with more delivery trips being made than ever, investments into zero emission vehicles have had to accelerate.