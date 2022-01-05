Powertrain development shortcuts speed delivery van electrification

The arguments in favour of electric delivery applications are growing louder and more convincing. Technology costs are declining and model offerings are expanding. Looking ahead, the total cost of ownership (TCO) advantages of battery electric vehicles (BEVs) in high mileage applications could prove universally convincing.

Bosch is keen to ride this wave with the development of the eCityTruck, an electrical powertrain designed specifically for last-mile delivery fleets operating out of distribution centres.