Electric roads could prove game-changer for electric fleets

Electric vehicles of any size or weight that can charge their batteries as they sit idle on the road or drive along it: that’s a vision that could be closer to reality than many realise. Israel-based ElectReon has been developing Dynamic Wireless Power Transfer (DWPT) technology that does exactly that, and it was recently recognised as a winner of Time Magazine’s Best Inventions of 2021. “We believe this award illuminates the fact that, as a society, we are searching for and supporting innovative technologies that can lead the transition towards electrifying our outdated systems to reach net zero and combat climate change effectively,” says ElectReon Chief Executive Oren Ezer.