Future fuel cell trucks could use more than just hydrogen

Hydrogen and fuel cell tech may go hand in hand, but current limitations could allow other fuels into the fuel cell mix. By Jack Hunsley

   January 16, 2020

The potential of a hydrogen transport future is highly attractive. The opportunity to transition fleets of carbon-emitting diesel and gasoline vehicles to an energy source that creates essentially nothing more than water vapour has drawn interest from investors and start-ups all over the world. The industry need only look at the early successes and hype surrounding Nikola’s vision of a fuel cell trucking future for a glimpse of what could yet be possible.

