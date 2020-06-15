From taxis to trucks: Uber’s disruption efforts in trucking continue

Uber’s evolution from ride-hailing start-up to globe-spanning mobility service giant has been characterised in part by an expansion into services including food-delivery and micromobility. Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi has noted the importance of these new endeavours: food delivery in particular, he told Forbes, was once “an interesting part-time endeavour,” but would go on to grow into a significant business. It’s welcome news for a company which posted losses of US$8.5bn for 2019….