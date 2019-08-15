From estimation to analytics, Israeli initiative rethinks transport planning

For years, organising public transport has been a rather dated affair. In many locations, routes and timetables were designed using pen and paper. Exact details were decided by past experience and gut instinct. “It used to be decided by saying: ‘Let’s use a single-decker here. Let’s do this route every five minutes’. But none of it was data-driven, even if they had the data,” said Amos Haggiag, Chief Executive and Co-Founder of Israeli Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) start-up Optibus….