Formula E accelerates e-motor and battery breakthroughs

Electric vehicles (EVs) promise tremendous improvements in air quality and could prove essential to meeting upcoming emissions legislation. However, mass market uptake may require a fresh approach to design and engineering, along with advances in technical performance and safety, and reductions in cost. As with other areas of automotive engineering, the racetrack is proving a fruitful testbed for road vehicles….
It’s time to log in (or subscribe).
Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.
Single-User
Site License
$2,950
1 user
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
1 ticket per Future Mobility conference
Team
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Up to 5 users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
3 tickets per Future Mobility conference
Enterprise
Site License
Contact us for pricing
Unlimited users
12-month subscription
Unlimited online access to all content, including research, publications, articles and webinars
5 tickets per Future Mobility conference