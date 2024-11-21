Ford to axe 4,000 more jobs from Europe

Troubles continue to mount across the global automotive sector as incumbents navigate growing competition and technology disruption. Europe in particular has taken a hit over the past few months, with the likes of Stellantis, Nissan, Volkswagen, Schaeffler and ZF all outlining significant job cuts across their European operations. Ford is the latest to make such a move.

The US automaker has been expanding its presence in Europe for more than a century, but headwinds are building, and it is now time to retrench. In the wake of what it describes as “a period of disruption”, it has decided to slash 4,000 jobs, mostly from Germany (2,900) and the UK (800), by the end of 2027. These are in addition to the plans to cut 3,800 product development and administrative jobs in Europe announced back in February 2023.