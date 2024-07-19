Ford retools plant for ICE pick-up instead of EV models

On 18 July 2024, Ford announced that it would retool its Oakville Assembly Complex in Ontario, Canada, to add 100,000 units of extra production capacity for the F-Series Super Duty pick-up from 2026. The gasoline-powered model was the US’ top-selling vehicle overall in 2023: 750,789 units, according to CNBC. Ford estimates that total investment in the expansion will reach US$3bn.

However, this decision delays the automaker’s previous plan to make the Ontario facility an electric vehicle (EV) production hub for its Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUVs. Ford Chief Executive Jim Farley framed this in positive terms, alluding to the Super Duty’s popularity and value: “Super Duty is a vital tool for businesses and people around the world and, even with our Kentucky Truck Plant and Ohio Assembly Plant running flat out, we can’t meet the demand.” Ford also stated that the move would secure 1,800 jobs—400 more than its initial EV-focused strategy for the factory.