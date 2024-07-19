Ford retools plant for ICE pick-up instead of EV models

Ford has decided to expand production of its best-selling Super Duty pick-up at its Ontario plant instead of ramping up electric SUVs. By Will Girling

On 18 July 2024, Ford announced that it would retool its Oakville Assembly Complex in Ontario, Canada, to add 100,000 units of extra production capacity for the F-Series Super Duty pick-up from 2026. The gasoline-powered model was the US’ top-selling vehicle overall in 2023: 750,789 units, according to CNBC. Ford estimates that total investment in the expansion will reach US$3bn.

However, this decision delays the automaker’s previous plan to make the Ontario facility an electric vehicle (EV) production hub for its Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUVs. Ford Chief Executive Jim Farley framed this in positive terms, alluding to the Super Duty’s popularity and value: “Super Duty is a vital tool for businesses and people around the world and, even with our Kentucky Truck Plant and Ohio Assembly Plant running flat out, we can’t meet the demand.” Ford also stated that the move would secure 1,800 jobs—400 more than its initial EV-focused strategy for the factory.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here