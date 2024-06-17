Ford: electric fleet transition needs ecosystem solutions

The pressure is on for Europe’s commercial fleets to transition to electric vehicles (EVs). With a looming deadline for the end of internal combustion engine (ICE) sales and a growing number of no- and low-emission zones in city centres, many urban delivery operations and small businesses are looking to convert to electric. While the number of electric vans and light trucks on offer is growing, it remains a daunting move for those operators new to electric propulsion. If automakers are to ensure it’s a successful and sustainable evolution, they need to offer more than just vehicles.

“It’s not just about the vehicles but also the ecosystem we build around those vehicles with software, finance, and charging,” commented Hans Schep, General Manager of Ford Pro Europe. Ford Pro is the automaker’s global business unit specialising in solutions for commercial customers. Schep was speaking at a media event in Germany on 29 May to mark the launch of the electric version of the Transit Custom, coinciding with the launch of Ford’s home charging solution for small and medium enterprises.