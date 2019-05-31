Five innovative connected vehicle services

Connected vehicles offer up a whole new world of possibilities for players across a range of industries. Established automakers are keen to cash in on the latest connected technology developments by further enhancing the in-car experience, and consumers are responding in kind by demanding more impressive advanced features. The interior vehicle environment, once controlled almost exclusively by the automaker, has been opened up to global technology providers and app developers. This shift is fostering a diversification of services inside vehicles and more scope for consumers to personalise their driving experience….