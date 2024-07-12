“Fiat will survive all of us” – Carlos Tavares

Fiat marked its 125th anniversary celebrations in Turin by teasing a glimpse of future projects and reiterating its relevance in the emerging new mobility ecosystem. For a brand that specialises in small cars, the company’s impact on the industry has been anything but small. Fiat is just one of 14 brands within the Stellantis umbrella, but it’s number one in terms of volume with 1.35 million units sold in 2023. However, it will take more than just scale to survive in this rapidly evolving industry.

“Competition is intensifying,” Stellantis Chief Executive Carlos Tavares told media at the event. “If we don’t adapt we will disappear.” Adaptation at Fiat means a commitment to clean, safe, affordable mobility. It’s currently the number three brand in Europe’s battery electric vehicle (EV) market, where the 500e is leading the charge. Four out of every ten electric city cars in Europe is a 500e, but perhaps not for long. Tavares has repeatedly flagged the risk of growing competition from China and reiterated at the event the looming threat “from Chinese competitors.”