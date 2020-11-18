Face value: biometrics will be key to in-vehicle payments

The wallet on wheels is coming. Biometrics could provide a safe, secure method for drivers and passengers to make service payments and more. By Xavier Boucherat

   November 18, 2020

It speaks to the confidence which has grown in biometrics that even banking services now rely on them. Voice verification, face verification and fingerprint scans are replacing the traditional passwords and PIN numbers normally used to access services. That the technology is being used to secure people’s most important resources suggests there’s little limit to where biometrics can be applied, and with the rise of in-car services and smart infrastructure, in-vehicle payment seems an obvious choice. Instead of fumbling with screens to insert card details or confirm identity, biometrics could make payment a safe and seamless experience for drivers….

