EVs need better economics for ride-hailing fleets to electrify, says Uber

What is the world’s most well-known ride-hailing enterprise doing to prepare for a zero-emission future, and just how difficult could that be? By Xavier Boucherat

   February 27, 2020

Uber has faced numerous challenges in recent years as city regulators have clamped down on services. New York City is a prime example, having capped the number of drivers and extended a moratorium on new vehicle licenses until August 2020. This is already affecting the way Uber operates, with the company locking out drivers from its app at times of low demand. Currently there are approximately 80,000 Uber drivers in the city….

