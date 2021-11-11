EVs are just the start: transport takeaways from COP26

COP26 put the transport sector’s sustainability efforts under the spotlight. The event, the biggest summit ever hosted by the UK, has been hailed as the most significant climate event since the 2015 Paris Agreement. With a dedicated Transport Day (10 November), representatives from the wider mobility ecosystem were out in force. Electric vehicles (EVs) and hydrogen fuel cell technology dominated much of the conversation, with a notable emissions-free vehicle pledge by 2040 from 13 nations and multiple companies. But on the whole, there was an overriding recognition that it was time to look beyond the tailpipe.