EVs and SDVs reshape testing and validation landscape

Segula Technologies offers a snapshot of what it takes to design and test the vehicles of the future. By Megan Lampinen

Vehicles are evolving rapidly, and so too are the tools required to design and test them. The growth of software-based controls and digital user experiences combined with the push for zero-emission propulsion are driving demand for modern design simulation, validation, and testing services.

“As software increasingly defines the physical behaviour of the car, testing becomes more complex,” says Sören Müller, Chief Operating Officer of Software and Digitalisation at Segula Technologies. The engineering specialist is working closely with automotive players in their new mobility transitions. While its roots are in France, Germany has become a particularly pivotal market, and its Rüsselsheim test and development centre and Rodgau-Dudenhofen test tracks are currently helping many of Europe’s leading automakers realise the next level of clean, software-defined mobility.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
or £49.50/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
or £195/month
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
or £395/month
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here