EVs and SDVs reshape testing and validation landscape

Vehicles are evolving rapidly, and so too are the tools required to design and test them. The growth of software-based controls and digital user experiences combined with the push for zero-emission propulsion are driving demand for modern design simulation, validation, and testing services.

“As software increasingly defines the physical behaviour of the car, testing becomes more complex,” says Sören Müller, Chief Operating Officer of Software and Digitalisation at Segula Technologies. The engineering specialist is working closely with automotive players in their new mobility transitions. While its roots are in France, Germany has become a particularly pivotal market, and its Rüsselsheim test and development centre and Rodgau-Dudenhofen test tracks are currently helping many of Europe’s leading automakers realise the next level of clean, software-defined mobility.