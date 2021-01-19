EV shift offers opportunity to rethink software architectures

Aptiv's CTO takes Megan Lampinen through the company's CES highlights

   January 19, 2021

The rise of the software-defined, electric vehicle offers tremendous advances in safety, convenience, and emissions—if design challenges can be overcome. Automakers face unprecedented demands in terms of complexity, cost and time to market with these technologies. CES 2021 spotlights a range of solutions to help with just that. At Aptiv, the focus is on its Smart Vehicle Architecture (SVA), particularly the next-generation advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) platform and zonal controllers….

