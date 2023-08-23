EV charging is a “core business” in BP’s transition strategy

Demand for oil is forecast to gradually decline from the mid 2030s, but BP is emphasising EV charging as a transition growth engine. By Will Girling

The early to mid 2030s are set as a phase-out period for new internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles in Europe, North America, and some territories in Asia. Until then, demand for oil is still expected to steadily increase for much of the preceding decade. However, the clock is ticking for Big Oil.

A July 2023 report from global research firm Wood Mackenzie forecasts that industry output will peak at 108 million barrels per day just as ICE phase-outs begin to take effect. From that point on, it expects electric vehicle (EV) uptake to be the primary factor that gradually displaces and reduces oil demand.

It’s time to log in (or subscribe).

Not a member? Subscribe now and let us help you understand the future of mobility.

Most Popular
Pro
£495/year
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
no
OEM Tracker
no
OEM Model Plans
no
OEM Production Data
no
OEM Sales Data
no
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+
£1,950/year
1 user
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Team
£3,950/year
Up to 5 users
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Subscribe
Most Popular
Pro+ Enterprise
Contact for pricing
Unlimited
News
yes
Magazine
yes
Articles
yes
Special Reports
yes
Research
yes
OEM Tracker
yes
OEM Model Plans
yes
OEM Production Data
yes
OEM Sales Data
yes
View editorial calendar
Contact Us

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here