European automakers suspend operations in response to coronavirus

An unprecedented wave of automaker factory closures is unfolding across Europe, as the novel coronavirus begins to take its toll on all aspects of automaker operations. From interrupted and disrupted supply chains to workforce absences, and from falling vehicle demand to national lockdown-related car dealership closures, operations are becoming either impossible or unviable, leaving senior management with difficult decisions about how to proceed. Automakers have been keen to encourage non-assembly line workers to work from home, but in doing so, they find themselves struggling to justify asking factory workers to stand shoulder to shoulder at the assembly line.

When production in China remained suspended after the extended Chinese New Year celebrations, initiated to prevent the spread of the virus, selected factory closures outside China were expected.

That this would have such an impact worldwide was far from clear at the start of the year, and automakers have responded at varying speeds as they assess the immediate and longer term impact of production suspension.

North American operations continue, for now…

Factories in North America remain operational, but this is unlikely to remain the case for much longer. The very nature of working in a factory goes against official advice for the general public to remain at home and exercise social distancing. Furthermore, the UAW has called for a two-week shutdown of automaker operations to safeguard its members. Announcements about changes to production plans over the next few weeks should be expected as stricter measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus are introduced – and the impact on the global automotive industry of production stoppages in North America will be significant, particularly when coupled with a European shutdown and a slow restart in China.

…but European automaker factories slow to a stop

From Monday 23 March, the announced production stoppages will result in up to 100 vehicle and component factories across Europe standing idle. Add in likely production suspensions at BMW and Toyota operations, for a significantly higher, and remember that non-automaker assembly operations will also be affected, including Valmet Automotive and Magna Steyr.

BMW Group

No official closures have been announced; at the time of writing, operations remain unchanged. Further details are expected at the company’s Accounts Conference scheduled for 18 March.

Daimler

On 17 March, Daimler issued a statement confirming that it planned to suspend all operations across Europe for two weeks. The automaker noted: “Due to the worsening situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Daimler Group has decided today to suspend the majority of its production in Europe, as well as work in selected administrative departments, for an initial period of two weeks. By taking this action, the company is following the recommendations of international, national and local authorities. The suspension applies to Daimler’s car, van and commercial vehicle plants in Europe and will start this week.”

FCA Group

On 16 March, FCA announced its response to the spread of coronavirus. FCA Italy and Maserati will “…temporarily suspend production across the majority of their European manufacturing plants”. A total of nine facilities—seven in Italy, one in Poland and one in Serbia—will remain closed to the end of March.

Ford

On 17 March, Ford announced the temporary suspension of vehicle and engine production in mainland Europe from Thursday 19 March.

In a statement, the automaker declared: “The Ford vehicle manufacturing sites in Cologne and Saarlouis in Germany, together with the Craiova facility in Romania, will temporarily halt production from Thursday, March 19. Ford’s Valencia assembly and engine facility in Spain already temporarily halted production from Monday, March 16, after three workers were confirmed with coronavirus over the past weekend.”

The “continental Europe” plan excludes the UK, where Ford builds engines at Dagenham and Bridgend, and transmissions at the Halewood Transmission Plant, which it operates in an equal joint venture with Getrag.

Nissan

Nissan’s Spanish factory closed for a week following the Spanish government’s declaration of a state of emergency and national lockdown.

Nissan has also suspended production at its Sunderland factory in the UK, stating on 17 March: “Vehicle production has been suspended today in Nissan Sunderland Plant. Further measures are currently under study as we assess supply chain disruption and the sudden drop in market demand caused by the COVID-19 emergency”.

PSA Group

On 16 March, PSA announced the closure of all 15 European PSA Group factories, staggering closures over a period of four days; all Peugeot, Citroen, DS and Opel/Vauxhall factories will remain closed until 27 March.

Renault

On Monday 16 March, Renault announced that all 12 of its factories in France would close with immediate effect. Factories will remain closed “until further notice, depending on the evolution of the health situation.”

Toyota

No official closures announced; at the time of writing, operations remain unchanged.

Volkswagen Group

In a statement issued by Volkswagen on 17 March, entitled, “We will overcome the Corona crisis“, Volkswagen Group Chairman Dr. Herbert Diess was quoted as saying: “Given the present heightened uncertainty, production is to be suspended in the near future at factories operated by Group brands.”

The suspension of VW Group operations across Europe involves plants in Spain, Portugal, Slovakia and Italy, as well as factories in Germany and other European countries, “probably for two weeks”. The company noted that it had restarted production in China, “with the exception of the plants in Changsha and Urumqi”.

Production will be wound down by the end of the week, with all sites idle as of Monday 23 March. The move affects all VW Group brands are affected—Audi, Lamborghini, SEAT, Skoda and Volkswagen. Audi has said it is suspending all production worldwide.