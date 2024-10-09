EU-China negotiations reportedly shift to EV price minimums

More details are emerging about the tariff negotiations between the EU and China. On 9 October 2024, Reuters reported that Brussels rejected a proposal from the Chinese government to set a €30,000 (US$32,950) minimum price on all vehicles imported into Europe, citing three unidentified sources familiar with the matter. This is the first time any details of negotiations between the EU and the Chinese government have become public.
