Electrifying city mobility needs multiple action plans

While the end goal of electrification is clear, exactly how cities can go about encouraging EV adoption can be tailored per location. By Jack Hunsley

   August 2, 2019

On paper, the ability to transition all modes of transit away from fossil fuels and towards electric powertrains could help slash global emissions footprint. However, while the benefits are clear, exactly how this can be achieved is unclear….

