Electrification prompts model nomenclature rethink

Polo, Focus, Fiesta, Passat, Galaxy and Sharan; these are all model names which have been dropped or may well soon be dropped from the European market. Car companies regularly drop established nameplates, often permanently: think Sierra (the Ford car rather than the GM pick-up), Safrane (once of Renault) and Rabbit (Volkswagen, in North America). Names have always come and gone but the process seems to be accelerating as the switch to electric vehicles (EVs) gives vehicle companies the chance to rethink their model naming strategies.