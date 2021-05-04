Electric truck quotas to supplement US GHG targets

Compliance with greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions standards in the US is expected to pose little challenge to truck manufacturers, with the next phase due in 2024 broadly considered easy to meet. But stiffer regulations are on the horizon, led by Californian policy, with an emphasis on ultra-low and zero emissions solutions. For one of the world’s largest truck markets, the trend has significant implications for both manufacturers and fleets.

Current GHG regulations from the