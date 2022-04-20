Electric powertrain shift brings subtle E/E architecture changes

Internal combustion engines (ICEs) are highly complex beasts, with the latest iterations reliant on advanced engine management systems to help curb emissions and boost efficiency. However, the general expectation is that battery electric powertrains will be highly-optimised, featuring fewer yet more capable electronic control units (ECUs).

The primary change will come down to how an EV’s in-vehicle architecture supports the battery management system (BMS), which will take over from existing engine control units. Suppliers have already put together an array of different solutions to ensure that energy efficiency becomes top priority for these powertrain control units moving forward.