Einride outlines its vision for sustainable trucking

Autonomous, electric trucking start-up believes now is the moment to lay down centralised, digital foundations for a sustainable trucking future. By Jack Hunsley

   June 19th, 2020

The autonomous logistics space is currently witnessing a huge surge in demand. Though the impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) has had a significant impact on automotive industry’s spending power, the potential for contactless, driverless delivery has raised anticipation among many operators and developers. However, though an autonomous logistics future is attractive, unlocking this future will not be easy.

